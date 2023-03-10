Resident Evil X Fortnite Crossover Brings Fan Favorite Characters Into the Fray in a MEGA way

Capcom / Epic Games via Twinfinite

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 was already promising to live up to its MEGA moniker by virtue of the cyberpunk-esque feel to the new content and the reveal of the new MEGA city that promises all the fast-paced action the building battle royale has become known for.

Now, we’ve had another promise of a major pop-culture crossover in the form of two legendary Resident Evil protagonists coming to Fortnite.

Leaks, coming by way of reputable data miner HYPEX, reveal the upcoming addition of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The skin models will be familiar to Resident Evil players of any caliber, seeing their cargo pants and military-style overalls translate into Epic’s cartoon aesthetic seamlessly.

It coincides to some degree with the launch of the Resident Evil 4 Remake, which Capcom are set to release on March 24, 2023. Typically, popular culture crossovers come to Fortnite when they are most relevant – like when a new game, TV show or movie is set to release.

Right now, it’s not known precisely when the two skins will be released in Fortnite, nor exactly how much they will cost players who want to get their hands on them. Typically, similar skins cost around 1,500 V-Bucks for a skin or 3,000 for a full bundle, but this will obviously be confirmed nearer to their launch in-game.

A release date closer to the launch date of the Resident Evil 4 Remake seems most likely, but we’ll of course have to wait for Epic to officially confirm.

Related Posts