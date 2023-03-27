Resident Evil 4 Remake Bindery Room Lithographic Stone Puzzle Solution

Image Credit: Capcom

The doors in the Resident Evil series do not like to be opened with boring keys, and many will only allow you to pass through once you have cracked their convoluted puzzles. Among them is the door in the Bindery room that requires you to solve the Lithographic Stone puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you want to know the answer to this problem, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Solve Bindery Room Lithographic Stone Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After Leon gets separated from Ashley and encounters the mysterious mercenary, Ada Wong, he finds his path blocked by a trick door. However, before you can solve the puzzle, you must find three missing Lithographic Stones, which can be found in the room.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Lithographic Stones Locations

Here are the locations of all Lithographic Stones:

Lithographic Stones B

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

You can find Lithographic Stone B right beside the door. It is hidden on the bookshelf on your left and sandwiched between old tomes.

Lithographic Stones C

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The second one can be found near the entrance to the Bindery room. It is sitting on top of a stack of books on the table.

Lithographic Stones D

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

The last Lithographic Stone is lying inside a glass case. You can shoot it or let Leon break the glass using his sturdy elbow.

Solving Lithographic Stone Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Once you have all three Lithographic Stones, you can insert them into the slots. Unfortunately, the puzzle is not done because you still need to match the symbols on the door with the ones on the stones. Do note that you must also pay attention to the shape around the icon.

Besides switching the positions of the stones, you can rotate the objects using LB/RB or L1/R1. It will reveal another symbol behind it. If you don’t want to bother figuring out the answer by yourself, here is the solution:

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Top: Square and Shield

Bottom: Hexagon and Armor

Left: Hexagon and Helm

Right: Square and Sword

That is the end of our guide on how to solve the Bindery room Lithographic Stone puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more articles that may help you stop Osmund Saddler’s villainous scheme, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

