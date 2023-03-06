Rainbow Six Siege Operator Tier List: Best Attacking & Defending Operators in 2023

Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft’s tactical FPS, is beginning its eighth year of post-launch in March 2023. There are nearly 70 operators for players to get their hands on, with Year 8 Season 1 promising the addition of Brava, a Brazilian attacker. With so many characters to choose from, it can be difficult to pin down exactly which Operators are the most viable to take into matches. Here, we’re running through the best Attackers and Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege, giving you the ultimate tier list for 2023.

Rainbow Six Siege Attacker Tier List

We’ll start with the Attackers. These have to be versatile and powerful, working their way through Defender reinforcements.

Currently, there’s no better option than Thatcher. The SAS operator’s EMP grenades are so strong many consider them overpowered, taking out any enemy gadget within their radius. The only issue with Thatcher is that he’ll be banned in a lot of matches as players try to keep his utility out of their games.

If you’re not fancying Thatcher, Nomad is another top-tier Attacker. She boasts strong weapons and utility, but it’s her anti-roaming Airjab devices that make her so annoying for Defenders to play against. There’s simply no better equipment to watch the back of Attackers as they close in on the objective.

Our full Rainbow Six Attacker Tier List for 2023 is detailed below.

Tier Operators S Thatcher, Nomad A Ace, Finka, Hibana, Iana, IQ, Jackal, Maverick, Sledge, Twitch, Zero, Zofia B Ash, Blackbeard, Buck, Capitao, Dokkaebi, Flores, Grim, Lion, Osa, Sens, Thermite C Amaru, Fuze, Gridlock, Kali, Nøkk, Ying D Blitz, Glaz, Montagne

Rainbow Six Siege Defender Tier List

For Defenders, you want them to be robust and reliable, difficult for attacking enemies to break down and breakthrough.

Right now, our pick for Siege’s best Defender is none other than Mira. The Spaniard’s weapons – the Vector. 45 and ITA12S secondary – mean she can play as a soft breacher or defensive anchor. Her only drawback is that her Black Mirrors are quite difficult to master, so newcomers to the game could struggle initially.

If you’re not quite up for the challenge that is Mira, we’d recommend Jäger. The once-spawn-peek legend has been nerfed countless times by Ubisoft but continues to defy all expectations. He retains the lethal 416-C Carbine AR, setting him apart from other Defenders and their SMGs. On top of that, his Active Defense Systems are ideal to protect objectives from incoming projectiles.

Our full Rainbow Six Defender Tier List for 2023 is detailed below.

Tier Operators S Mira, Jäger, Valkyrie A Alibi, Aruni, Azami, Bandit, Kaid, Kapkan, Maestro, Melusi, Mozzie, Mute, Smoke, Wamai B Castle, Echo, Ela, Lesion, Pulse, Solis, Thorn, Thunderbird, Vigil C Doc, Frost, Goyo, Oryx, Rook, Tachanka, Warden D Caveira, Clash

There you have it – they’re our recommendations for the Best Attackers and Defenders in Rainbow Six Siege right now. Be sure to check back in soon because, as new updates and operators drop, this list is sure to adjust accordingly.

