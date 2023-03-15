One of Star Wars’ Most Beautiful Prequel Worlds Made a Return in The Mandalorian

Image by Lucasfilm LLC & TM

The Mandalorian Season 3 is well underway, with its third episode releasing on March 15, 2023, and it’s already featured a lot of interesting plot points and returns. In the latest entry, one of the most exciting returns wasn’t a person, but instead a location.

In Chapter 19, titled The Convert, the series finally returns to Coruscant, a fan-favorite planet from the prequels with plenty to explore. Not only does this episode show more of what life is like on the city planet, but it dives a little further into some of the locations of note.

Formally the home of the main Jedi temple and the Galactic Senate building, Coruscant is widely understood to be the heart of the galaxy. It is the home to over a trillion permanent residents, which comes as a result of the planet being entirely covered with cities and being a massive hub for travel. Transportation in the city is primarily done via air speeder and air taxi, oftentimes piloted by droids.

The social infrastructure of the planet is consistent with the physical infrastructure, meaning that the higher the physical level that an individual resides, the higher their status in society. While this allows the wealthier individuals to live peacefully in the clouds, those less fortunate live nearer to ground level amongst the seedy underworld.

This episode of The Mandalorian shows a much clearer picture of what Coruscant is like after the fall of the Empire, and the efforts that have been made by the New Republic to attempt to maintain the peace. There are popular tourist attractions to visit such as the Skydome Botanical Gardens or the Holographic Museum of Extinct Animals, and there appear to be organized festivals and street vendors.

Episode three also expands further on how the New Republic has influenced Coruscant, having its symbology plastered across many of the buildings. The planet appears to be less military-centric as well, given the end of the war and the onset of galactic peace.

While Coruscant has always been an important location in the galaxy, this is the most that has been seen of the general population and lifestyle of the planet. Although episode three of The Mandalorian has already greatly expanded on how life is on Coruscant, viewers are likely to see more of this world as the season progresses.

