Koroks May Have a New Purpose in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has received its first gameplay demonstration, courtesy of producer Eiji Aonuma himself. Showcasing a number of new abilities available to link, such as weapon fusing, a more intricate crafting mechanic and the ability to ascend through the ceilings of structures, the sequel to the 2017 Nintendo Switch launch title looks set to expand upon the foundations of the critically-acclaimed title quite significantly. While the abilities were the primary focus of the gameplay demo, though, if you looked carefully, you could also spot a Korok which hints the cute little creatures may have a more significant purpose than being mere hidden collectibles as they were in Breath of the Wild.

Spotted at the 1:22 mark in the gameplay demonstration, a Korok with a backpack can be seen exclaiming “I need to reach my friend!”

Though Aonuma choose to ignore the Korok in the gameplay demonstration, this does appear to suggest that Koroks will play the role of quest (or side quest) givers in Tears of the Kingdom. In Breath of the Wild, Korok Seeds were a hidden collectible, with 900 of them scattered across the land of Hyrule. Taking these to Hestu would enable you to increase Link’s inventory size, allowing you to carry more at any given time.

The kind of dialogue that the Korok in the gameplay demonstration can be seen exclaiming would appear for regular NPCs wandering around in breath of the Wild. Sometimes this indicated they had a side quest to complete, while other times it was just some helpful dialogue. Given the Korok is specifically asking for help here, it’s fair to assume they’ve got a quest they’d like Link’s help with.

We’re not going to lie here. Not only is it exciting that Koroks may have a new role as quest givers in Tears of the Kingdom, this particular one is also just super cute and pitiful, and we’re never going to say no to more charm in a Zelda title.

Whether or not this particular Korok is a one-off remains to be seen, and we’ll likely have to wait until the game’s full launch in May for confirmation. Either way, it’s an exciting little hidden detail in the gameplay demo that’s easy to miss, but sure to pique fans’ interest all the same.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release on the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. A limited-edition Tears of the Kingdom OLED Nintendo Switch console has also been announced, due to release on April 28, two weeks before the game’s release. The console will not include a copy of the game and will have a suggested retail price of $359.99.

What do you make of the backpack-carrying Korok in the Tears of the Kingdom gameplay demo? Let us know in the comments below.

