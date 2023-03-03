Is There an Easy Mode in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Image Source: Team Ninja

From Demon’s Souls forward, every new Souls game and Souls-like has been met with backlash from those who think they are too punishingly difficult. With the release of this new game from the developers behind the Nioh series, some might be waiting to see if there’s been a change before buying it. Here’s the full answer regarding if there is an easy mode in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Have an Easy Mode?

Sorry for those hoping there might be a reprieve this time, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty doesn’t have an easy mode or any difficulty customization options. There aren’t any accessibility features to lessen the load on those less capable of the fast-paced gameplay, either.

The lack of these things means all progress made in the game will be through your own blood, sweat, and tears. The discourse around the difficulty in video games might one day mean a Dark Souls or similar game lets players make it as easy as they want. For now, you’ll have to stick to the difficulty the developers at Team Ninja intended.

As it just so happens, the lack of letting players play exactly as they want (not exactly difficulty related) is leading to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty being heavily review bombed on Steam.

This is everything you need to know about if Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has an easy mode. If you are looking for more help through this challenging adventure set through the Later Han dynasty, check out the links below.

