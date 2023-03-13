Is There a Post-Credits Scene in HBO’s The Last of Us? Answered

Image Source: HBO

After nine grueling weeks, season one of HBO’s The Last of Us has finally come to an end, and we’ve gotten to see how Joel and Ellie’s father-daughter dynamic has developed over the course of the story. If you’re still hankering for more TLOU content, you might be wondering if there’s a post-credits scene in HBO’s The Last of Us. Well, here’s what you need to know.

Does HBO’s The Last of Us Have a Post-Credits Scene?

No, HBO’s The Last of Us does not have a post-credits scene in the season finale. This might come as a bit of a disappointment, especially considering the fact that the episode ends on such a bitter cliffhanger, with the season just ending with Ellie‘s heartbreaking “Okay.”

Just like with previous episode in the series, we get some commentary from the director and showrunner at the end of the episode, going into a bit more detail about what went into the creation of the show, as well as some of the characters’ motivations. Aside from that, though, if you were hoping for any sort of closure to the story, you’ll be disappointed.

The good news is that the show has already been renewed for a second season, though we’ll have to wait at least a year before we get to see that come to fruition.

That’s all you need to know about a potential post-credits scene in HBO’s The Last of Us. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more news and information on the show.

