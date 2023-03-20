Is There a Last of Us Episode 10? Answered

Image Source: HBO

The Last of Us has captivated everyone, and fans want more.

HBO’s adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has been widely acclaimed, with fans of the game and new viewers united in their love for Joel and Ellie as they make their way across a post-apocalyptic United States under the control of mercenaries, cannibals and the terrifying infected. With a new episode every Sunday (or Monday depending on your timezone), plenty of fans are wondering whether there’ll be an Episode 10 of HBO’s The Last of Us. Here, we’re answering that.

Is There An Episode 10 of HBO’s The Last of Us?

No – not in Season 1 of The Last of Us. Episode 9, called ‘Look For The Light’ and premiering on March 12 / 13, was the season finale.

There will not be another episode in HBO’s The Last of Us Season One, but we are expecting a second season already. No confirmed release date has surfaced just yet but fans can rest assured that they will be dropping back into the world of Joel and Ellie in the future.

HBO via Twinfinite

***Spoilers for The Last of Us Season 1 finale are discussed below***

The reason there’s no episode 10 is that episode 9 ends at exactly the same point as the original Naughty Dog game.

Joel and Ellie finally make it to the Fireflies in Salt Lake City, where Joel is told that Ellie is being prepped for life-ending surgery to try and make a vaccine against Cordyceps. However, Joel refuses to allow them to kill Ellie, going on a brutal rampage through the hospital and killing every Firefly, including Marlene.

When Ellie awakens in Joel’s car, he tells her that the Fireflies have tried multiple times to glean vaccines from immune individuals and none have worked. When challenged slightly later by Ellie, he maintains his lie and swears that everything he said about the Fireflies was true. Ellie accepts his explanation and the game – and HBO’s show – ends with her “okay”.

It has, though, been confirmed that a Season 2 will be coming. So, there will ultimately be a tenth episode, it will just be episode one of Season Two.

Details on Season Two of HBO’s The Last of Us have not yet emerged – but it seems likely to follow the narrative of Naughty Dog’s sequel.

That’s all there is to know about whether there’s an Episode 10 of HBO’s The Last of Us. You can check out all the latest on The Last of Us in the related content linked below.

Related Posts