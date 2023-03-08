Is There a Fortnite Live Event in March 2023? Chapter 4 Season 1 End Event Explained

Image Source: Epic Games

During some of Fortnite’s bigger season finales, there are events that gather players to experience how things close out. Fans might be waiting to find out if there is going to be something like that this time around as this season finishes up. Here’s everything we know regarding if there is going to be a Fortnite live event for the Chapter 4 Season 1 finale.

Will Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Have an End Event?

We’re only a couple of days away from the end of the season, and there hasn’t been any event announcement, so there will not be a live event for the ending of Chapter 4 Season 1.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite for a long stretch, this shouldn’t come as a big surprise, as there wasn’t a live event finale for the first seasons of chapters two or three.

On top of that, chapter three seemed to be rather reserved with its live events, with only two across the four seasons with Collision and Fracture. If this pattern holds, it means the first big live event for chapter four will be at the end of season two.

While there’s no live event to gather players, it also means that there isn’t any way to miss out on anything, as everyone will be able to see the trailers at the same time when they eventually release.

This is everything you need to know about if there is going to be a Fortnite live event for the Chapter 4 Season 1 finale. For more leaks and teases for the upcoming second season, check out the links below.

