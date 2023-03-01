Is Cara Dune Dead in The Mandalorian? Answered

Image Source: Disney+

Cara Dune was a recurring character on The Mandalorian, as a ranger of the New Republic, she would always assist Mando and Grogu on their adventures. Season 2 released in 2020, so it isn’t a surprise if fans have forgotten where the character left off. It has also been confirmed that Cara Dune’s actress Gina Carano will no longer be part of the show, so fans might be wondering what the character’s fate is and whether she is dead.

Where Is Cara Dune in The Mandalorian Season 3?

Cara Dune is not dead in the Mandalorian. In fact, she’s actually mentioned in Season 3 Episode 1. When Karta mentions needing a Magistrate for Nevarro after they are attacked by pirates, Mando asks “what about Marshal Dune.” He then states she was recruited by Special Forces after bringing in Moff Gideon.

It’s actually a bit surprising that they brought her character up right away, as it seemed like they might not even address her based on director and writer Dave Filoni’s comments with Deadline,

“It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it — many characters are fighting for their screen time. We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

Why Was Cara Dune Written Out of The Mandalorian?

Cara Dune was written off because her actress, Gina Carrano, was fired by Disney in 2021 after comparing people with unpopular political views to that of Holocaust victims. According to The Hollywood Reporter, posting this to her social media this was the final straw, as she’d been on thin ice for her statements regarding voter fraud and mask mandates leading up to the firing.

Instead of recasting Cara Dune, it seems Disney just decided to write the character off altogether by saying she was recruited away from the plot of The Mandalorian.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will release on March 1st on Disney+. That’s all there is to know about whether Cara Dune is in The Mandalorian for now. For more information and updates on the show, feel free to check out the related posts below.

