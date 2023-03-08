If This Is a Fortnite MEGA Season Skin Teaser, We’re Buying the BP

Epic Games via Twinfinite

Epic Games, developers and publishers of acclaimed battle royale Fortnite, have shared a second teaser ahead of the much-anticipated Chapter 4 Season 2, teasing a new Battle Pass skin and another promise of a MEGA season of content. The news finally had confirmation that the new season will drop on March 10, 2023, with March 7 bringing our first teaser in the form of a sinister-looking creature alongside the caption ‘Made with precision.’

The second teaser sees Epic doubling down on the ‘MEGA’ moniker for the upcoming season. The tweet was captioned ‘Grace. Beauty. Power.’ and dropped alongside a short video clip seeing a cel-shaded character relaxing in a vivid purple environment. The clip also features pulsating symbols around the character, giving players yet more cryptic hints at what could be to come.

Those who have dropped into Fortnite recently will have undoubtedly noticed the monumental red rift that’s opened above the battle royale’s map. Right now, it’s not certain exactly what content the new season will bring, but there have been plenty of leaks and rumors so far, including a much-anticipated first-person mode to finally drop, as well as an Attack on Titan collaboration, to become the latest mega (pun intended) popular culture crossover in Fortnite.

For more information on Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 2, be sure to check back to Twinfinite for more info.

