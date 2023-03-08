How to Get ‘Heroes Will Rise’ Trophy & Achievement in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Part of the fun in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is to discover secrets and alternate paths that can lead to tremendous rewards in the game’s many levels. It may not always be that obvious, but for those willing to try things differently, there is much to see when traversing ancient China. For players looking for a solution on how to get the Heroes Will Rise trophy or achievement in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, let us help you out.

Getting the ‘Heroes Will Rise’ Trophy & Achievement in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

As the description of the feat suggests, the Heroes Will Rise trophy or achievement requires players to repel Xielong in the Centuries of Glory Burned Away level in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. About a quarter into the level, you will find yourself in a market area that is guarded by a huge dragon. It isn’t there just for show, either, as Xielong is fond of unleashing lightning barrages on anyone foolish enough to step foot into its range.

That is exactly what we need to do. When approaching the area for the first time, you will do well to learn the pattern of lightning strikes so you can either avoid them or deflect them. There will be much climbing involved, but eventually, you will reach a Battle Flag that is within the market itself under some shelter towards the left of the entrance. Take a breather, and then head further into the market.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Your objective is the watchtower just next to the dragon; watch out for ambushing soldiers, especially those that like to throw bombs from the rooftops, and make your way over by pushing over water pots. Climb the ladder up into the watchtower, and begin your attack.

Use both your bow and crossbow to damage Xielong, and once those run out, you can use your most powerful ranged spells to finish the job. The aim is to reduce Xielong’s health to about a quarter left, and it will retreat from the area, granting you the achievement or trophy.

And there you go, everything you’ll need to know about how to get the Heroes Will Rise trophy or achievement in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you need more help, be sure to consult our other guides on gear upgrading, or the best armor sets. Otherwise, check out more related content below, or search Twinfinite for other answers.

Related Posts