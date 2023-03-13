Can You Get a Dragon in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Credit: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy features various magical creatures that players can obtain by visiting their dens in the Highlands. You can keep the animals in your Vivariums or sell them to the Brood and Peck shop in Hogsmeade. Although the game provides many unique and cute creatures to capture, some of you may wonder how you can get a dragon in Hogwarts Legacy.

Can You Capture a Dragon in Hogwarts Legacy?

Unfortunately, you cannot get a dragon in Hogwarts Legacy, but you will encounter one during the Fire and Vice mission with Poppy Sweeting. A group of wizard poachers manages to establish a dragon-fighting ring called the Horntail Hall, and the Hufflepuff student will be so angry that she asks you to help her stop the horrible acts.

While exploring the fighting ring, you will also discover a dragon egg that should belong to one of the captured dragons. The two of you will be able to free one of the creatures before escaping from the Horntail Hall and the hostile poachers.

Unsurprisingly, Poppy intends to return the dragon egg to its mother. Even though your character will be given the option to ask if you can keep the egg, your companion quickly shuts down the idea and prevents you from raising a baby dragon in your Vivariums.

The game consoles you by giving you another chance to interact with the dragon in another mission. You will be forced to give the egg back to its mother, but you will also be able to see the magical creature up close. Only after it tries to kill you several times, of course.

That is the end of our guide on how to get a dragon in Hogwarts Legacy. The answer may be a big disappointment to some of you but don’t get too sad because the game actually lets you keep a Phoenix that you can feed and pamper. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Hogwarts Legacy articles below. They may offer you some help in fighting Ranrok.

Related Posts