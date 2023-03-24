Image Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the latest entry in the franchise. This time, players must save the US president’s daughter, Ashley Graham, from a violent cult in Spain called Los Iluminados. If you’re playing on PlayStation 5, however, you may have noticed a bug where the game might start flickering. As such, fans are wondering how to fix Resident Evil 4 Remake flickering issue on PS5. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fixing Resident Evil 4 Remake Flickering Issue on PS5

At the moment, there are two possible solutions to fix the Resident Evil 4 Remake flickering on your PS5:

First of all, try saving, closing, and reopening the game. The flickering issue doesn’t always happen, so this might be the easiest way to avoid it.

If that doesn’t work, the flickering problem might be solved by turning off Depth of Field and turning on Motion Blur. Both can be found in the game’s Options menu. You’ll find Motion Blur under the Camera tab.

For now, these are the two best options for solving the flickering issue, although Capcom, the game developer, is aware of the problem and is also working on a permanent fix for it in a future patch.

