Genshin Impact’s brought the infamous Setekh Wenut into the Abyss, and it’s proving to be a challenge. Between a different moveset pattern, insane stats, and major resistances, it’s a struggle trying to take it down. However, it can be done. Here’s how to defeat the Abyss Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Abyss Setekh Wenut Attacks

Many of the Abyss Setekh Wenut’s attacks are the same as the one found in Sumeru, but it does skip some of the earlier attacks (which is unfortunate given how easy it is to target at that stage).

To begin with, the Setekh Wenut in the Abyss can do a few things. It can burrow underground to come back up and deal AoE damage, spawn a barrage of Anemo projectiles, attack with a massive Anemo laser, or just go back and forth underground. Some combination of this will happen four times before it begins floating.

Once it begins floating, players will need to attack it and the orbs it generates with Cryo, Electro, Pyro, or Hydro in order to bring it down. This is when the Setekh Wenut can be attacked with full power.

Setekh Wenut in the Abyss Stats

With nearly 2 million HP, the Setekh Wenut in the Abyss is incredibly tanky. However, that’s not the worst of it: the resistance it has is insane.

While the regular Setekh Wenut has 60% resistance to Anemo and 25% resistance to everything else, the Abyss Setekh Wenut gets a massive boost: 90% resistance to Anemo and 55% resistance to everything else.

It is worth noting that the Setekh Wenut will lose resistance to whatever element took down the orbs while it was floating.

Genshin Impact Abyss Setekh Wenut Spiral Boss Guide

Part of the difficulty with the Setekh Wenut is that it can waste a lot of time between the beginning attacks and floating in the air. There are a few different ways to combat this.

First, take Cryo, Electro, Pyro, or Hydro characters into it. It’s basically impossible to defeat the Setekh Wenut in the Abyss without these Elements. There are several top-tier teams (like Childe or Raiden Internation) that can function well here, but make sure that you’re not relying on Anemo damage either. Make use of those top-tier four-star supports like Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. (or the five-star support Shenhe, who will be on the banner during some of this Abyss and has free-to-play teams).

Next, don’t rush your damage. The Abyss Setekh Wenut will attack in a very predictable pattern, but it’s challenging to hit it before it starts floating. And while it’s not exactly easy to hit in the air, your setup won’t time out like it will if you use it and the beast is underground. Focus damage in that early stage on things like quick-swap Elemental Reactions with skills or bursts that have short cooldowns.

Remember that it’s the second team in the Abyss that will be fighting the Setekh Wenut. Keep this in mind when planning your team prior to entering Floor 12.

Ranged characters will work better than melee characters here. Considering the Setekh Wenut will be floating for most of the fight, it’s important to make sure you can hit it (with the correct elements). This can be a bit tricky, but don’t be afraid to try characters you wouldn’t normally take into the abyss if you have the supports to carry them.

Also, in the beginning, make sure to reset your position. Since it’s impossible to tell where the Setekh Wenut will pop up after it goes underground, the best thing you can do is get to the middle of the arena. In most cases, you’ll be closer to wherever it pops up than you would be if you stood where it went underground.

That’s all the tips we have for how to defeat the Abyss Setekh Wenut in Genshin Impact. Did you do anything, in particular, to help take down the monster that we missed? Let us know below!

