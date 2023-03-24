Image Source: Capcom

It’s been a long time coming but Capcom has finally unleashed its retooling of their fan favorite fourth outing in their legendary survival horror series. Despite many similarities with its predecessor, there are plenty of new additions that’ll keep fans and newcomers on their toes. In fact, unlike the original, there’s even a crafting system now. For those wondering how to craft items in Resident Evil 4 Remake, we’ve got all the deets down below. Let’s get started, shall we?

How Does Crafting Work in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Much akin to Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil: Village, Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake features its very own crafting system. Fortunately, to craft in-game, all you need to do is press the Triangle/ B button or the Touchpad/ Menu button and then toggle over to the Crafting menu, which is symbolised by two cogs and three bullets, by using the R2/ RT button.

It’s a pretty streamlined process, and revolves around three resources that can be combined together to craft more ammunition for your weapons: Gunpowder, Small Resources, and Large Resources.

Here’s a breakdown of the items you can craft in Resident Evil 4 Remake and what materials you’ll need:

Crafting Items Required Materials Handgun Ammo x10 5 Gunpowder & 1 Small Resources Shotgun Shells x6 12 Gunpowder & 1 Small Resources Submachine Gun Ammo x30 6 Gunpowder & 1 Large Resources Rifle Ammo x7 10 Gunpowder & 1 Large Resources Bolts x4 Kitchen Knife & 1 Large Resources Attachable Mines x4 8 Gunpowder & 1 Small Resources Flash Grenade 5 Gunpowder & 1 Large Resources Mixed Herb (G + G) 2 Green Herbs Mixed Herb (G + R) 1 Green Herb & 1 Red Herb Mixed Herb (G + Y) 1 Green Herb & 1 Yellow Herb Mixed Herb (R + Y) 1 Red Herb & 1 Yellow Herb Mixed Herb (G + G + G) 3 Green Herbs Mixed Herb (G + G + Y) 2 Green Herbs & 1 Yellow Herb Mixed Herb (G + R + Y) 1 Green Herb & 1 Red Herb & 1 Yellow Herb

Gunpowder, Small Resources, and Large Resources can all be found while exploring in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. It’s also worth pointing out that you can still combine Herbs in your attache case much like in the 2005 original.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about how to craft items in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more, here’s how to get money fast in the game. Or alternatively, be sure to check out the links below.

