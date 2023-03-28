How to Complete Disgrace of the Salazar Family Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Although Leon’s main mission is to rescue the President’s daughter, the agent still finds the time to complete various Requests he receives during his journey in the remote Spanish village. Most side quests are pretty standard, like killing dangerous creatures, but others can be quite strange and funny. If you want to know how to complete the Disgrace of Salazar’s Family Request and deface Ramon’s portrait in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you how to do it.

How to Deface Ramon’s Portrait in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Disgrace of Salazar’s Family is one of two Requests that you can take at the beginning of Chapter 12. The side mission requires you to find a portrait of Ramon and deface it by hitting the object with “something”.

Finding the painting is pretty simple. You just need to make your way to the Throne Room by walking through the ruined Ballroom and the Antechamber. However, don’t let your guard down because you may encounter several enemies who have respawned after your last visit.

You can find Ramon’s portrait on the left side of the throne, right beside a larger painting of an unknown woman. Unfortunately, you cannot deface the object by shooting it with your gun, but you must use an egg.

If you don’t have any in your Attache Case, the developer has kindly prepared two chickens in the area. You only need to hang around for a while, and one of the hens should lay an egg for you.

You can use the item as a projectile by opening your inventory and choosing it by pressing A on Xbox or X on PlayStation. A menu will appear where you can pick the option to equip the egg. After that, you can aim by holding LT or L2 and throwing by pressing RT or R2.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete the Disgrace of Salazar’s Family Request and deface Ramon’s portrait in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help completing other side quests, be sure to check out the articles below.

