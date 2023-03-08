How to Beat Suanyu Boss Fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Be it in the main or sub battlefields in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, there will always be a dangerous foe at the end as a boss fight. Only by overcoming the challenge can players return to the safe haven of the Hidden Village. And for those having trouble with the bird-like demon that loves to use electricity to do its bidding, here’s a useful guide on how to beat Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Beating Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

While there will be occasions that you will meet a Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it takes the place of a boss in the level, Shadow of the Sacred Mountain. As usual, expect its plethora of attacks that use its long appendages or the use of lightning spells.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

An added obstacle comes in the form of the level design, with the boss easily blending in with the environment and the darkness. Keep your vision locked onto the Suanyu, and approach accordingly. Getting near to the boss will see it use its stomping and spinning attacks, which can all be deflected. If the Suanyu turns its attention towards Hong Jing, it might also utilize its feathers and lightning bolts to catch you by surprise.

With an AI companion in tow, it is always an added blessing in that they can function as great distractions. So, take your time and attack when the opportunity presents itself, and be wary of counterattacks and deflect them. It is quite easy to gain positive Spirit when deflecting the lightning attacks, which should make it easier for you to use powerful Spirit attacks and Martial Arts to set up the Suanyu for a Fatal Strike.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Just one or two Fatal Strikes should set things up nicely for you to conclude the fight. At this stage, facing a Suanyu is no longer as daunting as the first time you meet this beast in the game.

With all the knowledge of how to defeat Suanyu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty now in your possession, may the rest of your journey be as smooth. For more help on the game, you can read up on our other guides, including details about companions and the importance of Morale Rank. Be sure to also check out the related content below, and for everything else, you can search Twinfinite.

