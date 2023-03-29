How to Get Gas Mask in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake offers numerous unlockable contents that players can obtain by completing various challenges. Some are quite easy, like beating the game for the first time, but others can be tough to complete. Here is how you can get the Gas Mask accessory in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Unlocking the Gas Mask in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can get the Gast Mask in Resident Evil 4 Remake by completing the main story in Professional mode. After that, you can open the Extra Contents Shop in the main menu and purchase the item for the price of 2,000 CP.

You can unlock the Professional mode by beating the game once in any difficulty. You can even finish the game in Assisted mode and jump to the highest difficulty in New Game Plus, and you can still obtain this accessory.

Don’t get too cocky, though. The Professional mode is the hardest difficulty in the game, and it makes sure that you know it. Here are some ways the game amps up the challenge:

Enemies deal more damage and require more hits to be killed.

The Merchant increases the prices of some items.

No auto-saves.

You can only perform perfect parries.

Although the combat will be more difficult, you will be able to access all weapon upgrades from the beginning. So be sure to collect all treasures you find to increase the lethality of your firearms.

What the Gas Mask Does in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Gas Mask allows you to use the aim assist regardless of your chosen game mode. Originally, you could only use the aim assist in the Assisted and Standard difficulties. However, with this accessory, you can now use it in Hardcore and Professional modes.

Aim assist is an extremely helpful mechanic that reduces combat challenges since it immediately directs your gun to the nearest opponent. You can even change the type to Snap and Follow, which lets Leon continue to track the enemy as they move.

That is everything you need to know about the Gas Mask in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help with the game, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

