How to Dominate ‘The Valley of Crying Wraiths’ Battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Credit: Team Ninja

The Valley of Crying Wraiths is the third main battlefield players can enter in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Instead of Zhao Yun, you will be accompanied by Guan Yu and Zhang Fei as you defeat the Yellow Turban’s forces. Similar to other missions, it is essential for you to find all Flags in the region, and this guide can help you dominate The Valley of Crying Wraiths battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty ‘The Valley of Crying Wraiths’ Battlefield Guide

In the Valley of Crying Wraiths mission, you can discover seven Battle Flags and five Marking Flags. Here is the path you can take to find all of them:

Battle Flag 1

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

As usual, you will spawn near the first Battle Flag, and you can use it to prepare yourself for the upcoming fights.

Battle Flag 2

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The second Battle Flag is located right before a bridge. You should be able to find it without trouble since the area only opens up past this point.

Marking Flag 1

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Instead of crossing the bridge, you need to drop down into the river below using a ledge beside the second Battle Flag. You can head over to the left side, and you will discover a Warlock guarding the first Marking Flag.

Battle Flag 3

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

It’s time to return to the second Battle Flag and cross the bridge. Once you take the path to your right, you should be able to see the next Battle Flag, which is protected by a group of enemies in an open field. Don’t forget to open the chest after the battle ends.

Battle Flag 4

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You can continue following the path until you find two bridges in front of you. One of the most annoying aspects of this battlefield is that there are many broken bridges that may cause you to fall into lower areas. Some are nice enough to show you clear and big holes, but others can snap under your feet. So mind your step!

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

If you manage to cross successfully, you will face a Changgui, which you must kill to unlock the fourth Battle Flag. Thankfully, it won’t respawn after you defeat it.

Battle Flag 5

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

You will need to turn around and take the path next to the bridge. Keep walking until you pass through a corrupted passage. In the next area, you will find a platform, and jumping into it will trigger a mini-boss fight against a Suanyu.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

If you want to avoid the battle, you can take the road to your left and climb a ladder that will bring you to the fifth Battle Flag. In my case, I heedlessly entered the arena, forced to fight the Suanyu many times, and only then did I notice the alternate path.

The best course of action is to unlock the Flag and then battle the mini-boss. If you do this, you won’t get sent back to the previous Battle Flag and have to walk to the platform again. You can, of course, ignore the monster entirely since it is an optional fight.

Marking Flag 2

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Once you beat the annoying bird into submission, make your way back to the corrupted passage. You need to find a ledge beside a torch, and it should be marked with white color.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

The second Marking Flag will be waiting for you after your cross another two bridges. The first one is safe, but the second bridge will have a big hole, so try not to fall.

Marking Flag 3

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

It’s time to return to the Suanyu platform, and this time, you need to find another path in the area. Don’t mistake it for the locked shortcut that is also nearby. A Demonized Officer will guard the third Marking Flag, but you should be able to beat him.

Battle Flag 6

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

From the third Marking Flag, turn around and head into another corrupted passage to your right. You need to keep moving forward until you find a ladder. Be aware that an enemy will try to ambush you from your left side once you climb up. He will be protecting a chest, but still, rude.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Another important warning. The bridge in front of you is a liar, and it won’t hesitate to drop you into the area below where two Changgui are waiting. Thankfully, you can still climb back up and even encounter a Shitieshou. Your companions will comment that you can feed the creature irons, and it will give you another item as an exchange.

Marking Flag 4

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

From the sixth Battle Flag, make your way down to the Shitieshou and take the path next to the creature. You will need to jump up several ledges and pass through a passage.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Three Warlocks and several other opponents will get in your way. You may want to beat those three Warlocks first since you can lower the enemies’ morale by killing them. The fourth Marking Flag will be waiting for you after a short drop.

Battle Flag 7

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

To reach the last Battle Flag, you can immediately leap into the river below, where you must defeat three Shuigui. Then, you can enter the cave by passing through a small waterfall.

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

Once inside, you can turn to your right, and you should be able to see the seventh Battle Flag. It will be protected by several opponents, one of them being a small mini-boss.

Marking Flag 5

Image Credit: Team Ninja via Twinfinite

From the seventh Battle Flag, you need to turn around and climb up to a nearby ledge with loot on its edge. A Changgui will guard the last Marking Flag, and as usual, you need to kill it before you can place your Flag.

That will be the end of our guide on how to dominate The Valley of Crying Wraiths battlefield in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you need help beating the bosses in this game, check out other Twinfinite articles below.

Related Posts