Forget Paul Phoenix’s Hair; His Moveset Looks Even More Flashy in a New Tekken 8 Trailer

Well we could ignore the new hair design for now.

One of the most highly anticipated fighting game Tekken 8, has just released a gameplay trailer featuring the legendary character, Paul Phoenix, showcasing his new and returning moveset, which applies pressure to opponents and punishes them with his fast and powerful attacks.

Video Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America

The Hot Blooded Destroyer Paul Phoenix is making his return for Tekken 8 as he joins the Tekken 8 roster with an updated and improved move set. Paul is known for his high damage output and mix-up game.

His new and returning move set revolves around punishing opponents for making mistakes and applying pressure with his fast and powerful attacks. Some of his key moves include his infamous “Death Fist,” a high-damage, high-risk punch that can be devastating if it connects, as well as his “Demolition Man” and “Sway” moves, which allow him to mix up his attacks and keep his opponents guessing.

Image Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America

In addition to his powerful moves, Paul is also benefiting from the new Heat System in Tekken 8. This system enhances his attacks and gives his Heat Smash move a menacing definition. This addition only amplifies the damage he can inflict on his opponents.

Paul’s Rage Art in Tekken 8 features a strong singular punch, but what sets it apart is its unique animation. The attack rips his jacket due to his muscles bulking, similar to how anime power types power through their charged punch attack. It’s a subtle yet satisfying detail that enhances the overall experience.

Overall, Paul Phoenix is a solid choice for players who enjoy an aggressive and punishing style. His high damage output and mix-up potential make him a formidable opponent, but it looks as though players will need to be careful and precise in their gameplay to avoid taking too much damage themselves. With his updated move set, Paul Phoenix is sure to be a fan favorite in Tekken 8.

Related Posts