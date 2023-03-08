Fans Are Calling for a Proper Remake to This Cult Classic RPG from Yesteryear

Image Source: Sony

Despite such a young medium, there are plenty of great RPGs that have etched their way into the annals of time. While many quietly live on in the hearts and minds of gamers, some are sadly forgotten as the art form pushes forward into bigger and bolder frontiers. Nevertheless, sometimes it’s good to take stock and reflect on those classics that may’ve been buried in a bygone era. Case in point: many fans over on Reddit are pledging their support for a proper remake of The Legend of Dragoon.

Of course, you may already be aware that the PS1 fantasy RPG recently received a digital re-release on PS4, PS5 and PS Plus Premium. Unfortunately, thanks to a buggy launch and with the subsequent necessity to patch the game to a playable state, its recent re-release has left a bit of a sour taste. Still, with The Legend of Dragoon enjoying a resurgence and getting lots of love from modern audiences, fans are chiming in with their support for a fully-fledged remake of one of Sony’s most underappreciated first-party exclusives.

Developed by one of Sony’s most emblematic internal teams, Japan Studios, and produced by industry veteran and the current Head of Independent Developer Initiative, Shuhei Yoshida, The Legend of Dragoon is one of those rare PS1 RPGs that still resonates strongly within the gaming community.

Interestingly, while the game sold well over one million units across the globe, it received a mixed reception from the gaming press at launch who criticised it for being a little too similar to another famous Square Enix-developed RPG. Yep, you guessed it: Final Fantasy.

While a from-the-ground-up remake of The Legend of Dragoon is still not officially confirmed, it’s safe to say that the feasibility of a project like this isn’t totally outside the realm of possibility. Recently, Sony has definitely leaned into remaking many of its beloved games from yesteryear, like: Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, MediEvil, Ratchet & Clank, LocoRoco 2, to name but a few. Long story short: Let’s just all hope that The Legend of Dragoon is next on the Japanese company’s to-do list, right?

