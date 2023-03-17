Diablo 4 Editions Comparison: Which One To Buy

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 will be launching for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on June 6. It is currently available to pre-purchase and preload as the Open Beta is ongoing. The dungeon crawling and looting RPG comes in a few editions, each with its own special bonuses and prices. Here are all the Diablo 4 editions compared and which one you should buy.

All Diablo 4 Editions Compared

The Standard Edition of Diablo 4 costs $69.99 and is available through retail and digital storefronts on all platforms. Here are all the bonuses it comes with:

Open Beta Early Access

Light Bearer Mount

Diablo III Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet

World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount

Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 and is only available through the digital storefronts of Battle.net, PlayStation, and Xbox. It contains all of the bonuses from the Standard Edition and the following:

Up to 4 Days Early Access​ to Diablo 4

Temptation Mount

Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Premium Seasonal Battle Pass​ Unlock

The Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 and is also only available through the digital storefronts of Battle.net, PlayStation, and Xbox. It contains everything from the previous editions and a few extra items:

Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock (includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and cosmetic)

Wings of the Creator​ Emote

Which Diablo 4 Edition Should You Buy?

The edition of Diablo 4 to buy depends on your preference of when you want to start playing the game and if you are into it enough to invest in the season pass. The Digital Deluxe Edition would be the cheapest option if you want to play on June 2, four days before Standard Edition owners, and easily get the season pass.

Otherwise, the Standard Edition is more than enough for those that simply want to play the game, but not exactly itching for it, and not be swayed by the fear of missing out on extra cosmetic items from the pass. It is also possible to purchase the season pass separately later if you change your mind.

That are all the Diablo 4 editions compared and which one you should buy. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for upcoming Diablo 4 coverage and click on the links for more helpful guides on the game.

