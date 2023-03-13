Destiny 2 The Final Shape Expansion: Release Date, Story & Everything We Know So Far

Image Source: Bungie

The story of Destiny 2 has grown exponentially over the years thanks to numerous expansions, and that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Players have just received the game’s latest expansion, Lightfall, but there’s already a new set of content to look forward to. Another expansion, known as The Final Shape, will serve as the conclusion to the game’s first major story saga. Here’s everything we know so far about Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

While there is no proper release date just yet, Bungie has officially confirmed that Destiny 2: The Final Shape will release in early 2024. Though we do not know the specific date for the game, the current release pattern has shown that the last two expansions, The Witch Queen and Nightfall, both launched in February. Should the pattern hold up, we can expect The Final Shape to arrive at some point next February.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Story

Right now, we know very little about the story of Destiny 2: The Final Shape. All Bungie has confirmed thus far is that it will be the end of the game’s first story saga, The Light and Darkness Saga. Originally, Destiny 2: Lightfall was meant to be the final entry in the saga, but Bungie felt that it wasn’t enough, so it will now use The Final Shape to wrap up this particular story.

The most we can speculate about the story is that the Light and Dark will have some kind of confrontation, and we’ll learn more about the abstract figures in the Gardener and Winnower. It should also be noted that The Final Shape will not be the end of Destiny as a whole; it will merely be the conclusion of the game’s first story saga. Thus, it’s worth keeping an eye out to see where the tale ends to see where a new potential saga could kick off.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape Gameplay

Given that we’ve only just gotten the Lightfall expansion, we’re still a way out from hearing anything about The Final Shape. As such, we don’t know if this upcoming expansion will introduce any new content as far as gameplay is concerned. Hopefully, as the end of an important saga for the franchise, Bungie has some unique and exciting new ideas up its sleeve on the gameplay front.

That’s everything we know so far about Destiny 2: The Final Shape. For more Destiny 2 goodness, check out Twinfinite’s guide on whether the Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector’s Edition is worth its steep price.

Related Posts