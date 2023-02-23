Is Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition Worth It? Answered

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion is finally less than a week away, and the hype for it is at an all-time high. That said, before players can enjoy it, they must first purchase it, which is where the collector’s edition comes into play. Some players need clarification on whether or not it’s worth the purchase. So today, let’s discuss whether or not the Destiny 2 Lightfall collector’s edition is worth it.

What Is The Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition?

Image Source: Bungie Store

When attempting to purchase the Lightfall DLC, you’ll be met with three options to choose from. The standard version for $60 comes with the DLC itself; the $100 annual pass version comes with the DLC and the annual pass, which unlocks all four seasons throughout the year, including any Dungeons or Raids that release with them. Then, finally, the collector’s edition.

Unlike the standard and annual pass editions, you can’t buy the collector’s edition from your console or PC, as it can only be purchased from the Bungie store. With that in mind, it’s time to discuss what the collector’s edition entitles.

For $250, the Lightfall collector’s edition will include the Lightfall DLC, the annual pass, a soundtrack from the DLC, three vanguard lore books, a letter from Zavala, a mini lithograph, a vinyl sticker, a collector’s edition exclusive emblem, and of course, a Pouka replica figure with LED lights and stand. With that in mind, it’s time to answer whether or not the collector’s edition is worth it or not.

Is The Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition Worth Buying?

For the short and sweet answer, it all comes down to personal preference. If you’re a hardcore fan of the game and series and have some cash to spare, then yes, the collector’s edition is absolutely worth buying. You’re setting yourself up with the DLC and the following year of content with the annual pass, and then all of the extra goodies like the Pouka are a great touch.

That said, $250 is a lot of money, so you’re probably better off with the annual pass version of just $100 to ensure you have the DLC and all of the upcoming seasons. The goodies are fabulous, but you could live without them.

That’s everything you need to know on whether or not the Destiny 2 Lightfall collector’s edition is worth buying. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what the Lightfall preload times are, and more below.

Related Posts