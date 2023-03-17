Can You Use Mods in Genshin Impact? Answered

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular live-service games on the market, and like many popular titles, it has a big fanbase. The modding communities are some of the most active and dedicated fans you can find, and they can be very creative with their works. Some of you may want to know if you can use mods in Genshin Impact, and we can answer that question for you.

Are Mods Allowed in Genshin Impact?

You can find Genshin Impact mods online, but we do not recommend them because you may get banned. HoYoverse is strict about this rule, and they deem using mods as cheating. Even if you only use harmless ones that do not impact gameplay, like cosmetics and shaders, you may still get punished.

HoYoverse has clearly stated this rule in their Terms of Service. I understand that most people don’t like to read it, but it is there for a reason. They have said that using other unauthorized programs, like mods, is completely forbidden.

Although you may discover many cool and interesting mods on the internet, we do not endorse any of them. If you decide to install them despite the warnings, you will have to shoulder the consequences yourself. It is generally a good idea to avoid mods when playing online games, and if you really like to play using them, maybe stick to offline single-player titles.

Hopefully, you now understand whether or not you can use mods in Genshin Impact. If you want to read more about the game, we have other articles you can check out below.

