Can You Respec in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty? Answered

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the newest take on the Soulslike formula from Team Ninja, throwing players into ancient Chinese history where monsters and demons roam wild. Wo Long isn’t shy from borrowing ideas from the Soulslike formula as you gain “Genuine Qi” to upgrade your abilities to conquer the toughest foes. Found yourself spending XP on the wrong skillset? Fear not; you can reset your purchase. Here’s what you need to know about how to “respec” in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Can You Respec in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

To answer the question, yes you can respec in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. However, you need to unlock the ability by progressing into the game’s story, particularly Part Three. Once you reach this point in Wo Long, you’ll tackle a mission titled “In Search of the Immortal Wizard,” and completing this mission will earn the ability to speak to Zuo Ci, who lets you respec your abilities.

How to Respec in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

To respec your spent Genuine Qi, you’ll need to speak to Zuo Ci in the Hidden Village, located in a hut near the Battle Flag. When you speak with him, the first option in his menu will be “Reset Parameters;” clicking on that will let you respec however you like to match your current build or try out new builds.

One thing to note is that it’s free to respec in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, as Team Ninja wants players to experiment with new weapons and skill sets. Speaking with Zuo Ci also allows you to trade in accolade points for higher-tier weapons and lets you change your character’s appearance.

That’s all you need to know about how to respec in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. For more tips and tricks on Team Ninja’s latest outing, be sure to check out our related section below.

