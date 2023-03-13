Best M13B Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

With so many weapons to choose from, it can be difficult for CoD players to pinpoint the strongest weapons in the game and how best to run them. Right now, there are few stronger ARs than the M13B, so here’s the best M13B loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best M13B Warzone 2 Loadout

The M13B was one of the few assault rifles to receive a buff with the Season Two update, pushing it further up the meta and usurping dominant Season One weapons like the RPK and Fennec. Its major strength is its fire rate, dispensing with bullets incredibly quickly. Its damage, as a result, is not the highest but, with modest recoil and strong handling, it’s a very viable AR in the game’s current meta.

Those strengths and weaknesses have translated to our recommended loadout, with players needing to curtail recoil and maximize accuracy, albeit at the expense of damage. The extended magazines are also a must; otherwise, you’ll be caught reloading and eliminated accordingly:

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Activision via Twinfinite

Best M13B MW2 Loadout

For the annual installment, you won’t need the same emphasis on long-range or such a large magazine. Instead, we’re opting to maximize the M13B’s viability at closer and medium ranges.

To that end, we’re opting for the Cronen Mini Pro optic and ditching the magazine that’ll slow you down. Our recommended build balances mobility and recoil, making the M13B thrive in the fast-paced respawn environment of typical CoD multiplayer:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Bruen R90 Factory

Bruen R90 Factory Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Naturally, these recommendations could change moving forward depending on buffs and nerfs. For now though, that’s all you need to know about the best M13B loadout in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

