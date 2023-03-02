Avatar Movie Rumors Suggest Some Gaang Members Will Have Significantly Large Roles Than Others; Time Period Also Teased

Image Source: Nickelodeon Studios

Since the initial announcement of Avatar Studios’ first feature film, many reports have been floating around the internet, speculating about the movie’s title and storyline. More recently, Avatar News discusses a rumor that details the main cast and the time period that takes place 12 years after the beloved series, The Last Airbender.

According to the news forum, the project will follow Team Avatar in their adult years, around their mid-20s. The power couple, Aang and Katara, are also expected to take on the lead roles, with everyone’s favorite swordsman, Sokka, playing a supporting character. However, it isn’t entirely clear what roles Toph and Zuko will have, yet they do seem to be appearing in the upcoming installment.

Avatar Studios' first movie is set 12 years after the end of the animated series. Aang will be 24, Katara will be 26, & they will be the LEAD characters. Sokka will be 27 & a SUPPORTING character. Toph will be 24, Zuko will be 28, & their roles are unknown.



(Source: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/RYOJgbp8HZ — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 1, 2023

Although there isn’t an official name for the film, rumors indicate that it may be called “Echoes and Aftershocks” or “Hidden Kingdom.” Additionally, some fans believe it will debut in 2025, given that this period will mark the 20th anniversary of the hit show.

Lauren Montgomery, a storyboard artist for ATLA and Legend of Korra, is expected to make her first theatrical directing debut with the untitled project. Still, it is currently unknown which castmates will be returning for the characters, but there have been a few speculations of Dante Basco coming back for his iconic role of Zuko.

Speaking of the honorable prince, reports suggest he will receive his own movie that could clear up some loose ends from the TV series. Yet, as of right now, the only official news we have is Nickelodeon Animation’s confirmation of three animated films.

It’s certainly an exciting time to be an Avatar fan, with so many upcoming launches, including the release of the new mobile game Avatar Generations. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens next for the franchise as we dive deeper into the life of the famous Aang.

Related Posts