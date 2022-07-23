Avatar Studios Announces First Feature-length Movie Focusing On Aang

Source: Nickelodeon

Avatar Studios made the exciting announcement of their first feature-length film during San Diego Comic-Con.

The movie will expand the story of the famous Avatar Aang and his mighty friends in an all-new adventure. Details about this update came from Janet Varney, the voice of Korra, who virtually gave the news to the fans.

You can check out the announcement within the Avatar: Braving the Element panel, as shown here:

Just got some HUGE NEWS from @janetvarney at our #NickSDCC Avatar: Braving the Elements – LIVE! panel, the first feature-length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends! 💨💦🍃🔥 pic.twitter.com/dsbK1XMCe5 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 22, 2022

Other cast members of the Avatar series also came to the event to celebrate the series and the newest launch, including Dante Basco (Zuko), Jack de Sena (Sokka), and Phil LaMarr (the Earth King.) In the panel, they discussed famous scenes and relationships between the characters.

Currently, there is no news about a release date for this Avatar Studios exclusive about Aang and his friends. But, hopefully, more updates will come out now that they have officially announced its debut at SDCC.

We do know that there are also other plans for the franchise, such as three animated Avatar movies. Although information about these projects is vague, the community is still happy to see all this brand-new content for the beloved series.

As for the Netflix adaptation, fans are still waiting to hear updates about this feature since the show has not received a release date or trailer. However, we do at least have information about the cast of the latest series.

Now that Avatar Studios has finally revealed Aang’s newest movie, we’ll have to see what happens next for Team Avatar.

