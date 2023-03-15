Atlas Fallen Is an Upcoming RPG That Essentially Lets You Become a Sandbender

Image Source: Deck13

For the most part, no two games ever handle magic in the exact same way. There’s plenty of wiggle room for a developer to go nuts on magic because there’s no set method or formula.

Typically, a game will still let you harness the major elements (wind, water, fire, earth) in some form. For the upcoming action RPG Atlas Fallen, players will gain power over only sand.

Not only do you wield this power in the Atlas Fallen, but you’ll also find yourself traveling through the sand-covered world of Atlas by flying across it like you’re surfing. To be more specific, it isn’t exactly the sand itself, as this ability actually to control the Essence of the world comes from using a magical Gauntlet.

Developer Deck13 (Lords of the Fallen, The Surge) has crafted a game where the sand itself can be made into your weapons and defenses. The hero of the game will also be able to use this same essence for traversal, as players can use the gauntlet to manipulate their surroundings and “propel themselves into the air for epic vertical movements.”

Players can wield the sand as a heavy weapon, a whip, or even as a fist-type weapon. While the sand might be annoying and gets everywhere, it also helps you survive. Atlas Fallen will be out on May 16, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can find a deeper dive into the game in the recent PS Blog post.

Related Posts