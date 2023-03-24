Are There Cheats in Resident Evil 4 Remake? Answered

Capcom

Capcom’s remade Resident Evil 4 dropped on March 24, 2023 after months of anticipation from fans who want to drop into a reskinned horror classic. One question at the forefront of players’ minds has been whether cheats are possible in the Resident Evil 4 Remake – here, we’re answering that.

Does RE4 Remake Have Cheats?

Currently, there have not been any cheats discovered in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

There were a number of cheats uncovered by players in the game’s previously released demo, relating to the Mad Chainsaw Mode and TMP submachine gun.

The aforementioned Chainsaw mode was only expected to feature in the Demo and does not return in the full remake. This has led players to believe that there aren’t any cheats available in Resident Evil 4.

Capcom via Twinfinite

Naturally, we’ll update this piece if and when any cheats do surface in Capcom’s iconic horror remake.

Players can rest assured that, given Capcom’s track record and how remasters often work, there will be a huge amount of easter eggs and hidden features for fans to uncover and enjoy.

Their 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2, for example, featured multiple easter eggs relating to other titles in the RE series.

For all the latest on Resident Evil 4 Remake, including how to change difficulty, how to get New Game Plus and how to redeem your pre-order bonuses, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

Related Posts