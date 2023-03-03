All Zephyr Concourse Region Chest Locations in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Much like every new location added to Destiny 2, Neomuna is chock full of secrets and hidden details, rewarding the most dedicated players. Per usual, the neon-drenched city in Neptune is home to nine total region chests, three in each of the named locations. If you’re having trouble finding them, here’s a breakdown of where to find three of the nine region chests, with Zephyr Concourse being the topic of focus in this Destiny 2: Lightfall guide.

Zephyr Concourse Region Chest Locations in Destiny 2

As mentioned, there are nine region chests located on Neomuna, so be sure to check out our guide on the remaining six chest locations. Zephyr Concourse has three, which are relatively simple to find, and without further ado, here’s how to find them.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Located in the north section of Zephyr Concourse. Entering Zephyr Concourse from Strider’s Gate, directly on your left, you’ll see a red building with the chest on top of the slanted red roof. Use the awnings to reach the slanted roof, and the chest will be at the top of the slant.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Located on the west side of Zephyr Concourse, this chest is trapped behind a glass wall, and you’ll need to get into the vent to reach it. From this glass wall, turn around and drop down to the lower floor, where you’ll find another glass wall with a crack in it. Enter this room and follow the vent which will lead you to this chest.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Located in the southeast side of Zephyr Concourse, you’ll want to look for a giant red neon sign with a white logo on it and three awnings directly below it. Drop onto the left awning, and the chest will be in there.

That’s all you need to know about where to find all the region chests in Zephyr Concourse in Destiny 2. For more Destiny tips and tricks, check out our related section below.

