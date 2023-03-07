All Roblox Project Menacing Codes (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

There are a ton of anime-inspired games on Roblox, and Project Menacing is one of the more popular ones. Released back in 2020, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired fighting game has grown a lot over that time to become a staple on the gaming platform. For those who’ve made it here, you’re likely wondering: What are all the codes in Project Menacing on Roblox right now? With that in mind, then, let’s get started, shall we?

All Working Codes in Project Menacing on Roblox

Page updated March 7, 2023 Added a new code.

45KLIKES — Use code for Yen (New)

All Expired Codes in Project Menacing on Roblox

Here’s list of all the expired codes that no longer work in Project Menacing:

Christmas2022!! — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash TYFOR40KLIKES — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash 30KLIKES — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash DATARESET — Use code for Free rewards

— Use code for Free rewards 20KLIKES — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash 1MVISITS! — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash SorryforShutdown — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash 5KLIKES! — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash 7.5KVISITSMAN!! — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash claimcode/100KVisits — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash claimcode/1KLikes — Use code for In-game cash

— Use code for In-game cash claimcode/RELEASE — Use code for In-game cash

How to Redeem Codes in Project Menacing on Roblox

Redeeming codes in Project Menacing is pretty easy. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Project Menacing on Roblox.

Tap on the ‘Menu’ button in the bottom right side of the screen.

Then, tap on ‘Settings’.

Next, press ‘Insert Code’

In the text box, type in a code exactly as it appears on the list above.

Hit ‘Enter’ and enjoy your new freebies in Project Menacing. You’re welcome!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up for now. Hopefully, we’ve helped to clue you in on what all the codes in Project Menacing on Roblox are at the moment. For more, here are all the free codes for Da Hood, Nuke Simulator, All Star Tower Defense, Inazuma, Starving Artists, and Edward the Man-Eating Train. Or, feel free to browse the links below.

Related Posts