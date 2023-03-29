Connect with us

All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30 Teams

MC Championship Scuffed
Image Source: Noxcrew
Let the prank wars begin!
In commemoration of April Fool’s Day, the MC Championship has announced its next event, Scuffed, showcasing a friendly competition between notable players. Teams and minigames have already been set as the launch time approaches, including the fast-moving crafting challenge, Build Mart. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Minecraft Championship 30 teams to prepare you for the entertaining battle.

Minecraft Championship Scuffed Teams

MCC Scuffed begins on April 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. BST with 10 teams competing against each other. The official Twitter account for the event has posted a snippet of games to expect, such as Sands of Time, Survival Games, and Hole in the Wall. Although, there may be other surprises to await, given that the Minecraft Championship will be themed around April Fool’s Day.

Lime Llamas

Lime Llame MC Championship Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • Skeppy
  • awesamdude
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Ponk

Aqua Axolotls

Aqua Axolotls MC Championship Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • Antfrost
  • ConnorEatsPants
  • Tubbo
  • RedVelvetCake

Purple Pandas

MC Champion Ship Purple Pandas Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • Vixella
  • Drgluon
  • KryticZeuz
  • WaterBreathMan

Yellow Yaks

MC Championship Yellow Yaks Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • MrGaming
  • aimsey
  • Ph1LzA
  • Blushi

Blue Bats

MC Championship Blue Bats Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • GeminiTay
  • fWhip
  • Largishbeans
  • Smajor

Pink Parrots

MC Championship Pink Parrots Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • Grain
  • LDShadowLady
  • ShubbleYT
  • jojosolos

Green Geckos

MC Championship Green Geckos Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • TheOrionSound
  • Punz
  • Krinios
  • bekyamon

Red Rabbits

MC Championship Red Rabbits Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • Sylvee
  • hannahxxrose
  • TapW
  • GeeNelly

Cyan Coyotes

MC Championship Cyan Coyotes Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • FalseSymmetry
  • Seapeekay
  • PearlescentMoon
  • PeteZahHutt

Orange Ocelots

MC Championship Orange Ocelots Team
Image Source: Noxcrew
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Rabnoo
  • Sneesnag
  • KaraCorvus

For those who want to watch the MCC Scuffed event, you can go to the live broadcast site or check out any of the streamers’ pages. You can also explore more streaming content with the latest QSMP server, featuring members of the MC Championship, BadBoyHalo and Philza.

So there you have it; this is all the Minecraft Championship 30 teams. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including all QSMP members.

