All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30 Teams

In commemoration of April Fool’s Day, the MC Championship has announced its next event, Scuffed, showcasing a friendly competition between notable players. Teams and minigames have already been set as the launch time approaches, including the fast-moving crafting challenge, Build Mart. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Minecraft Championship 30 teams to prepare you for the entertaining battle.

Minecraft Championship Scuffed Teams

MCC Scuffed begins on April 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. BST with 10 teams competing against each other. The official Twitter account for the event has posted a snippet of games to expect, such as Sands of Time, Survival Games, and Hole in the Wall. Although, there may be other surprises to await, given that the Minecraft Championship will be themed around April Fool’s Day.

Lime Llamas

Skeppy

awesamdude

BadBoyHalo

Ponk

Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

ConnorEatsPants

Tubbo

RedVelvetCake

Purple Pandas

Vixella

Drgluon

KryticZeuz

WaterBreathMan

Yellow Yaks

MrGaming

aimsey

Ph1LzA

Blushi

Blue Bats

GeminiTay

fWhip

Largishbeans

Smajor

Pink Parrots

Grain

LDShadowLady

ShubbleYT

jojosolos

Green Geckos

TheOrionSound

Punz

Krinios

bekyamon

Red Rabbits

Sylvee

hannahxxrose

TapW

GeeNelly

Cyan Coyotes

FalseSymmetry

Seapeekay

PearlescentMoon

PeteZahHutt

Orange Ocelots

InTheLittleWood

Rabnoo

Sneesnag

KaraCorvus

For those who want to watch the MCC Scuffed event, you can go to the live broadcast site or check out any of the streamers’ pages. You can also explore more streaming content with the latest QSMP server, featuring members of the MC Championship, BadBoyHalo and Philza.

So there you have it; this is all the Minecraft Championship 30 teams. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including all QSMP members.

