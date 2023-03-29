All Minecraft Championship (MCC) 30 Teams
Let the prank wars begin!
In commemoration of April Fool’s Day, the MC Championship has announced its next event, Scuffed, showcasing a friendly competition between notable players. Teams and minigames have already been set as the launch time approaches, including the fast-moving crafting challenge, Build Mart. Here’s everything you need to know about all the Minecraft Championship 30 teams to prepare you for the entertaining battle.
Minecraft Championship Scuffed Teams
MCC Scuffed begins on April 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. BST with 10 teams competing against each other. The official Twitter account for the event has posted a snippet of games to expect, such as Sands of Time, Survival Games, and Hole in the Wall. Although, there may be other surprises to await, given that the Minecraft Championship will be themed around April Fool’s Day.
Lime Llamas
- Skeppy
- awesamdude
- BadBoyHalo
- Ponk
Aqua Axolotls
- Antfrost
- ConnorEatsPants
- Tubbo
- RedVelvetCake
Purple Pandas
- Vixella
- Drgluon
- KryticZeuz
- WaterBreathMan
Yellow Yaks
- MrGaming
- aimsey
- Ph1LzA
- Blushi
Blue Bats
- GeminiTay
- fWhip
- Largishbeans
- Smajor
Pink Parrots
- Grain
- LDShadowLady
- ShubbleYT
- jojosolos
Green Geckos
- TheOrionSound
- Punz
- Krinios
- bekyamon
Red Rabbits
- Sylvee
- hannahxxrose
- TapW
- GeeNelly
Cyan Coyotes
- FalseSymmetry
- Seapeekay
- PearlescentMoon
- PeteZahHutt
Orange Ocelots
- InTheLittleWood
- Rabnoo
- Sneesnag
- KaraCorvus
For those who want to watch the MCC Scuffed event, you can go to the live broadcast site or check out any of the streamers’ pages. You can also explore more streaming content with the latest QSMP server, featuring members of the MC Championship, BadBoyHalo and Philza.
So there you have it; this is all the Minecraft Championship 30 teams. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including all QSMP members.
