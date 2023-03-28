All Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preorder Bonuses in the US & UK

Image Source: Nintendo

It’s time to return to the world of the Legend of Zelda with the highly-anticipated Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to Breath of the Wild. Fortunately, fans can get an early start on their adventure with various preorder options, as well as an inside look into gameplay mechanics with the latest trailer. So, if you want to know what to expect, here are all the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder bonuses for the US and UK.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preorder Bonuses in the US

The official Nintendo website features various preorder bonuses through GameStop and Walmart. Currently, there are no in-game rewards, and the only products available are primarily merchandise for the game. Keep in mind that you must preorder Legend of the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom by May 11, 2023, to acquire these exclusive items.

GameStop Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pin Set & Wooden Plaque

Image Source: Nintendo

The first option showcases an exclusive pin-set with the famous characters Zelda and Link, which can be acquired through any GameStop retailer with proof of purchase.

GameStop also includes another preorder bonus for the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with the Wooden Plaque, displaying an exquisite ancient artwork design.

Image Source: Nintendo

Walmart Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Luggage Tag

Image Source: Nintendo

When players preorder Tears of the Kingdom through Walmart, they can get the Legend of Zelda symbol luggage tag, similar to other countries.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Preorder Bonuses in the United Kingdom

UK players can get their hands on two preorder bonuses, the Collector’s Coin and the luggage tag, through MyNintendoStore.

Image Source: Nintendo

Aside from the preorders, you can explore the various bundles in the store to get a Collector’s Medal and Zelda-themed notebook.

Other countries feature exclusive bonuses, such as Isreael’s Tears of the Kingdom shirt, Korea’s desk mat, and Japan’s kitchenware. However, there may be additional preorder items as time progresses, and we’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest content once more information has been announced.

That does it for our guide on all the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom preorder bonuses for the US and UK. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about the OLED Nintendo Switch.

