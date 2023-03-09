All Anime Star Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox boasts a ton of top-notch games inspired by manga, and Anime Star Simulator is no exception. Not only do you get to grind and level up your character to make them as powerful as possible, but you’ll also be able to build up your own team of superheroes based on anime heroes like Naruto and Monkey D Luffy. For those wondering, here’s all the Anime Star Simulator codes in Roblox right now. Let’s get into it!

All Working Anime Star Simulator Codes in Roblox

These are all the active codes in Anime Star Simulator which you can use to redeem freebies in the game:

FreeBoost – Free Boost

– Free Boost release – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards battle1000 – Coins

– Coins anime10000 – 300K Coins

– 300K Coins gojo – 60K Coins

– 60K Coins welcometohotpot – 1K Coins

– 1K Coins sosorry – 150K Coins

– 150K Coins hot10000 – 100K Coins

All Expired Codes in Anime Star Simulator

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in Anime Star Simulator.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Star Simulator

Redeeming codes in Anime Star Simulator couldn’t be easier. If you’re struggling, though, go ahead and follow these steps:

Launch Anime Star Simulator on Roblox.

Tap on the symbol with the white and blue faces on the left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exactly right, otherwise the code won’t work.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and Bob’s your uncle, the freebies will be added to your account.

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the Anime Star Simulator codes in Roblox. For more, here are all the latest Fruit Battlegrounds codes. Or if you’d rather, go ahead and take a peek at the links below.

