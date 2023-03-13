A Denzel Washington Action Sequel Is Fighting Its Way to the Top of the Streaming Charts

Image Source: Sony Pictures Releasing

Fall, Triangle of Sadness, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, your reign as Hulu’s streaming Top 3 is about to end, as a Denzel Washington sequel is coming, and it will fight you to get even higher. Per Flix Patrol, the exciting 2018 action thriller sequel, The Equalizer 2, is rising the charts, making it all the way to number four.

Anyone who has ever watched the actor knows that Washington is known for his action, and the Equalizer series is no different. The second installment’s plot is a pretty straightforward revenge flick, as his character, Robert McCall goes on a rampage after one of his friends is murdered, looking to bring those responsible to justice.

This movie was the fourth collaboration between Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua. The duo still got it, as the film delivered, grossing $190.4 million worldwide, beating the first weekend earnings of The Equalizer. Unfortunately, audiences and critics didn’t like it as much as the original, as The Equalizer 2 has a disappointing 52% critics score and a 60% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the low scores The Equalizer 2 managed to find its way into the Top five in streaming in places as different as Japan, Argentina, and Jordan, showing that it’s got legs all over the world. The first film, The Equalizer, is also seeing a resurgence, as it’s also made its way into in Hulu’s Top 10, finishing just on the outskirts at the ninth spot.

If you love the franchise, you’re in luck, as there’s already an Equalizer 3 in production, that will be released on Sep. 1, 2023. You can watch The Equalizer 2 on Starz, Amazon, and Hulu.

