Will Hogwarts Legacy Be Steam Deck Compatible? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Are you ready for the new semester at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry? If so, it’s time to board the Hogwarts Express and prepare for another exciting adventure. But why not bring a handheld console this time for a more leisurely experience? Will Hogwarts Legacy be Steam Deck compatible?

Hogwarts Legacy Steam Deck Compatibility

The Steam Deck is a popular and powerful portable option, and we have exciting news for all handheld fans — Hogwarts Legacy will have full compatibility with the Steam Deck on launch.

That’s right. You’ll get to enjoy the Steam Deck months before it releases for the Nintendo Switch. This means you can now take all your adventures on the go and enjoy all the spells, potions, and mayhem that Hogwarts Legacy offers. However, will it run well enough to enjoy?

Here are your final PC Specs for #HogwartsLegacy. pic.twitter.com/JUoJShlMqG — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) January 12, 2023

The game’s PC spec requirements suggest that the Steam Deck performance might not be optimal, especially for players who value their frame rate. Currently, it is hard to tell, but one can hope for the best, considering the title will be Steam Deck Verified.

The only thing you’ll have to do, considering that the title is supported, is boot up your handheld device and install the game. Then, enjoy sharing progress between your home PC and your portable Steam Deck. The controls from this third-person adventure RPG should theoretically work flawlessly with the modern, controller-like features the Steam Deck possesses.

Full Steam Deck compatibility makes Hogwarts Legacy an excellent option for players who want to take their adventures out and about with them. The details of how well the game runs is yet to be seen, but the Steam Deck provides a convenient way to play it. Now that you know about Hogwarts Legacy’s Steam Deck compatibility, you can get ready to cast spells, brew potions, and engage in general magical chicanery. We’ve got more lovely Hogwart-y guides below, so be sure to check those out, too!

Related Posts