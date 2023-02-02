Will Hogwarts Legacy Be on Nintendo Switch? Answered

Harry Potter fans have an epic adventure to look forward to later this month as Hogwarts Legacy looks set to deliver the most ambitious video game adaptation the franchise has ever seen. To ensure the maximum number of aspiring wizards can join the class, it’s a multiplatform title. But will Hogwarts Legacy be on Nintendo Switch? Here’s what you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Version Explained

We don't have anymore details right now except to confirm that yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to the Switch. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) March 18, 2022

Yes, Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch, but there’s a slight caveat. The Switch version isn’t being released at the same time as other platforms. It has been delayed until later in the year, July 25, presumably to allow the development team at Avalanche Studios extra time to polish the version.

So, great news, but why the delay? Well, we don’t have exact details on that, but it’s worth remembering that the Switch is very underpowered hardware compared to the other platforms it is being designed for. Avalanche will need to spend a substantial amount of time optimizing the game to run on such underpowered hardware, especially considering that from everything we’ve seen so far it’s a very large and artistically beautiful game.

Of course, developers have in the past worked wonders to get fairly demanding games to run on Nintendo Switch. Perhaps most famously, CD Projekt Red managed to get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a large and technically complex game, to run well on the hardware. There’s no reason to believe Avalanche won’t be able to do something with Hogwarts Legacy. It just takes time!

For now, then, that's everything we have on whether Hogwarts Legacy will come to Nintendo Switch. We'll keep you posted with any new details we hear of.