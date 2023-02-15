Wild Hearts Was Created to Work for Both “Casual & Hardcore” Players

Image Source: Koei Techmo

As of Feb. 13, 2023, thanks to EA Play Pro early access, many Wild Hearts fans have already been experiencing the magical and mysterious world of Azuma, a land filled with mythical beasts, known as Kemono, that embody the power of nature. With the full release pending for everyone else on Friday, there’s still plenty of questions surrounding it people that might still be on the fence about the game.

One of the most frequently asked questions comes from both the casual and hardcore side of gamers, as each want to know if the game will be tailored more toward their styles of play. When asked about this, Game Directors Kotaro Hirata and Takuto Edagawa were Switzerland, promising that both sides will be happy.

“We developed this game for everyone; the action is very flexible. The general gameplay elements like parkour, climbing, and jumping that is expected in any game these days, we have that,” said Hirata.”For hardcore gamers, using the karakuri and finding the right one for the occasion allows you to be creative. Edagawa added onto that, stating, “I think going against the Kemono that the difficulty level is rather high, and there is a bar you need to clear by using the right strategy and karakuri to do that.”

While that definitely sounds a bit more like it’s skewed toward hardcore players, they remained firm that anyone new to the monster-hunting genre would feel at home with Wild Hearts, and that playing with friends would also help. It is important to note that the developers reiterated that difficulty will scale when more players are added, so quantity doesn’t necessarily mean that a boss will be easier.

Wild Hearts releases in full on Feb. 16, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. If you can’t wait that long for more info on the game, be sure to check out our official preview, which describes it as letting you become the Tony Stark of the monster-hunting genre.

