Where Do You Sell Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy? Explained

Hogwarts Legacy offers many activities outside of learning spells and dueling, such as capturing various beasts and creatures. The beasts can be groomed to give valuable resources or sold for Galleons if low on money. Here is everything to know about where to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where To Sell Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

If your Nab-Sack is full of captured beasts and you have no room for them, the creatures can be sold for a profit at the Brood and Peck shop in Hogsmeade. The Brood and Peck shop is located in the northern section of Hogsmeade, shown in the image above.

The shop will be locked the first time upon entering Hogsmeade, but there is no use for the shop until you complete The Elf, The Nab-Sack and The Loom quest in the main story. The mission gives you the ability to capture beasts, such as Kneazles, and take care of them for resources.

The Brood and Peck shopkeeper, Ellie Peck, will gladly buy any beasts that cannot fit in the Vivarium at the Room of Requirement. She also sells various ingredients that can be used to upgrade gear, if you would rather pay for the ingredients instead of obtaining them through beast care.

That is everything to know about where to sell beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. Check back with Twinfinite for more Hogwarts Legacy coverage and click on the links below for other helpful guides about the game.

