When Will Disney Dreamlight Valley Be Free to Play? Full Dev Roadmap

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley offers life simulation gameplay in a magical world featuring iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Interestingly enough, while the game has been played by over a million players, some may be surprised to learn that it’s still in Early Access. Developer Gameloft has confirmed that the game will be getting a full release, and that it will become a free-to-play title once the Early Access period has concluded. Here’s everything we know about when Disney Dreamlight Valley will go free-to-play.

Gameloft has confirmed that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be free-to-play following its Early Access period. While there will be purchasable expansions, the game itself will be available for free.

Sadly, Gameloft has not confirmed when this will arrive, other than with a vague 2023 release window. This could be due to challenges encountered in getting the game polished to a completed 1.0 state, or it could be due to a desire to flesh out their plans in a way that will ensure the game continues to thrive even as a free-to-play title.

The latest content update map has focused on content that will be added to the game in the first half of 2023. February saw the release of Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen, while April will see the release of Simba and Nala from The Lion King. In the early Summer, the game’s mysterious Pumpkin House will be solved, and the rest of 2023 will see the release of more new characters, realms, and even multiplayer support.

Hopefully, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s 2023 plans will include a full release.

That’s everything we know about when Disney Dreamlight Valley will go free-to-play. While you wait for the full release, check out some of our related content down below, as well as a full list of the voice cast for the game.

Related Posts