When Is the Release Date for Goodbye Volcano High?
The wild beasts have come out to play.
After years of several delays, the release date for Goodbye Volcano High was finally set during the recent PlayStation State of Play 2023. With this debut, you’ll be able to dive into your animalistic side and live out the life of a rockstar as you establish relationships with your fellow band members and school peers. So, if you are interested in playing the game, here’s everything you need to know about its launch.
When Does Goodbye Volcano High Come Out? Answered
Goodbye Volcano High will release on June 15, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam. Players will take on the role of the creature Fang, the lead singer of the band VVORM DRAMA. During this time, you’ll experience the journey of their final year of high school as they try to figure out what they want to do with their life, including romantic interests and career goals.
As for gameplay in Goodbye Volcano High, you’ll need to make decisions as Fang, where you can confess your feelings to your crush, fix broken relationships, or write meaningful songs. Additionally, players will participate in rhythm-based minigames while performing, as well as practicing their artistic skills in the band’s design.
You’ll also meet VVORM DRAMA’s co-founder, Trish, the lead guitarist and Fang’s longtime best friend. Furthermore, players will interact with many other characters, like Naomi and Naser, to build relationships before the year ends. Lastly, you can look forward to the musical composition of Dabu, who has worked on Winding Worlds and Dwarf Fortress.
That’s everything you need to know about the release date for Goodbye Volcano High. For more indie content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our feature on the top 35 best indie games releasing in 2023.
