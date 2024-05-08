How to Play Abyss Online Early Access

Abyss Online is an MMO with a difference. Billed as a digital choose-your-own-adventure novel, the title emphasizes creativity and player choice. With the first alpha finally out now, you may be wondering how to get into it. Here’s everything you need to do play Abyss Online early access.

How to Get Into Abyss Online Early Access

Getting in on Abyss Online’s early access is simple. All you have to do is visit the official site and purchase an early access pass. You can also head to Steam and request access, and you’ll be notified when developer Old World Labs is ready for more participants.

So what do you get by taking part?

What Is Included in Abyss Online Early Access?

The world of Aetarna is a diverse realm with eight distinct biomes, each of which has its own creatures, culture, and mysteries to unlock. Meanwhile, the economy is player-driven, so taking advantage of gathering and crafting can help you thrive. Additionally, players can shape the world with a variety of cooperative and competitive activities.

Image Source: Old World Labs

As for combat, Abyss Online promises a dynamic combat system based on countering your enemies and punishing their mistakes. Players have access to a variety of offensive and defensive skills, while each of the game’s regions has different weapons to collect.

Additionally, each of the regions offers different key bonuses, reflecting their history’s and culture. The Old World, for example, offers increased defense and fortification for any structures inside it, heightens the quality and value of any crafted goods, and boosts the effectiveness of spells and enchantments. Everspring, meanwhile, increases resistance to emotional and mental effects, increases stealth, and enhances the effectiveness of potions, poisons, and remedies.

In short, there are plenty of reasons to get into Abyss Online, whether you love MMOs already or simply want to try something new.

