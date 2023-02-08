What Was Itadori & Sukuna’s Binding Vow in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

There are a wide array of plot threads and moments of foreshadowing to keep track of in Jujutsu Kaisen, and not all of them seem relevant when they first occur. Some can be slept on for hundreds of chapters, with their importance only becoming apparent during a late-series twist. One in particular involves a pact made between Itadori Yuji and Sukuna, but the girth of chapters between its being made and the story utilizing it may have left you asking: What was Itadori and Sukuna’s Binding Vow in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Fortunately for you, we’ve got some answers. Do be warned though: There will be *Light Spoilers* in the latter half of the guide.

What Was Itadori and Sukuna’s Agreement in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Made in Chapter 11 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the Binding Vow between Itadori and Sukuna is a simple one.

At any given time, Sukuna can say the phrase “Enchain” and take full control of Itadori’s body for one minute. During that time, he can’t hurt or kill any other human being, but otherwise, he’s free to do whatever he’d like. Itadori will also have no memory of the Vow being made, as that is a key condition for the Vow to be created.

In exchange for making this agreement, Itadori was brought back to life via Sukuna’s Reverse Cursed Technique. This was the only available option for resurrecting him, as Itadori was forced to rip out his own heart to stop Sukuna from fighting Fushiguro Megumi to the death early on in the series.

Does Sukuna Use the Binding Vow?

This doesn’t become immediately relevant in Jujutsu Kaisen, as Sukuna waits to make use of it.

More specifically, he capitalizes on the Vow during the series’ final arc. In Chapter 212, he finally takes control of Itadori and uses his minute of control to incapacitate Kurusu, rip off one of his fingers, and feed it to Megumi. This transfers all of Sukuna’s Cursed Energy over to Megumi, taking him over and making him Sukuna’s new host.

It was hinted that this was Sukuna’s end goal in Chapter 11, but specifics on what Sukuna aims to accomplish by taking over the heir to the Fushiguro clan still haven’t been revealed.

Likewise, it’s still unclear if Sukuna managed to stay within the bounds of the Binding Vow. He comments on this himself in Chapter 212, as he technically ends up harming Kurusu in order to incapacitate her. This could end up leading to ramifications that harm the King of Curses and interfere with his plans, as it’s been implied that breaking the conditions of a Vow results in horrible consequences for those involved.

This is all speculation though, and we won’t know for sure until the story progresses further.

It's a little grim, but that's the full run-down of what Itadori and Sukuna's Binding Vow in Jujutsu Kaisen was.

