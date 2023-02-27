What Do Gold Pokestops Do in Pokemon GO? Explained

Image via The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go has had a few different colored Pokestops through the years, and the newest Gold Pokestops are adding to the count. The Pokemon Presents that took place on Pokemon Day 2023 discussed the details of the golden Pokestops. So, if you’re wondering what do gold Pokestops do in Pokemon Go, keep reading.

Pokemon Go Golden Pokestops Guide

In Pokemon Go, gold Pokestops are extra special because they give players bonus items. These bonus items can be anything, but they have a chance to be Gimighoul Coins. 999 of these coins can be used to evolve Gimighoul into Gholdengo for the first time in Pokemon Go.

In order to catch Gimighoul, players will need to connect their Pokemon Go account to their Pokemon Scarlet or Violet game. A special item, called a Coin Bag, will give players the ability to see and catch roaming Gimighoul in Pokemon Go, and it works similar to an Incense – players use it and a Gimighoul will pop up.

Golden Lure Modules in Pokemon Go

There will also be Golden Lure Modules, which players can also get after connecting Pokemon Go to the ninth-generation Pokemon games. These Lures will attract Gimighoul, which gives players more chances to get Gimighoul coins.

That’s all there is to know about what gold Pokestops do in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon Presents also announced new content for Pokemon Unite and gave more information about Pokemon Sleep, the app to help monitor sleep patterns with Pokemon.

