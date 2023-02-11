Should You Use DirectX 11 or 12 in Dark and Darker?

Image Source: IRONMACE

Dark and Darker, the debut game from developer IRONMACE, is one of many PC games that uses the graphics software DirectX. Naturally, Microsoft tends to release new versions of DirectX on a semi-regular basis, and many games use more than one version of the software. With that in mind, some may wonder which version would be the better choice in Dark and Darker. Here’s our answer as to whether you should use DirectX 11 or 12 in Dark and Darker.

Which Graphics Option is Best for Dark and Darker?

Generally speaking, Dark and Darker is designed to be compatible with the newest hardware, DirectX 12, and will theoretically have the best performance with this version of the software.

This setting will be offered as the default option, so you shouldn’t need to set the game to run on this hardware so long as you haven’t manually changed your settings in the past. Once it’s selected and active, the game should run just fine while the version is in place.

With that said, if you run into issues, you can easily switch to DirectX 11 and it should do the trick. To switch to DirectX 11, simply right-click the game in your Steam library and select the “Properties” option. Click “Ask when starting game” and then select “Play Dark and Darker with DX11.” Save your settings and any problems should be resolved. Dark and Darker should work fine on DirectX 12, but switching to 11 is worth trying if you’re having any kind of issues.

That’s our answer as to whether you should use DirectX 11 or 12 in Dark and Darker. If you’re looking for more news regarding Dark and Darker, check out Twinfinite’s guide on how to cast Cleric spells, as well as any of the related articles down below.

