Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is the game Harry Potter fans have been waiting for their whole lives. Now you can finally be a magician in Hogwarts, learn spells, fight battles, and catch unique beasts. You also have some tough choices to make. One of them is during the Portrait in a Pickle side quest: should you burn Ferdinand’s frame or not in Hogwarts Legacy?

What Should You Do With Ferdinand’s Frame in Hogwarts Legacy?

Once you end the Portrait in a Pickle side quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you must decide whether you should burn Ferdinand’s frame or not. First of all, you should know that whatever outcome you choose, it doesn’t change your reward, the Oddities Shelf, a decorative item that you can place in the Room of Requirements. Having said that, let’s see what happens if you burn Ferdinand’s frame or not.

You Don’t Burn Ferdinand’s Frame

If you choose the option “Let’s get out of here”, you then take Ferdinand’s frame, bring him back to the Three Broomsticks and place it on its wall. He will thank you for your choice.

You can also choose the option “Returning you to the Three Broomsticks isn’t my only option”. You then can follow that idea with “I could take you to the Hog’s Head instead”. In that case, that’s exactly what’s going to happen. You then put the frame in this less-than-reputable establishment to Ferdinand’s dismay. Just before you leave, you’ll hear someone calling him “target practice”.

You Burn Ferdinand’s Frame

If you choose the option “I could burn you”, that’s exactly what you’ll do, setting the painting on fire and making it disappear forever.

Whatever option you choose, the reward is always the same, the Oddities Shelf. So what’s it going to be? Do you leave Ferdinand be and bring him back to the Three Broomsticks? Do you keep him alive but make his life miserable by taking him to the Hog’s Head? Or do you prefer ending this blabbering picture’s life and burning it? Ultimately, it’s your choice.

Now that you know the answer to should you burn Ferdinand’s frame or not in Hogwarts Legacy, you can look for more guides on the game in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

