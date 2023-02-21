PSA: Change to Russian in Atomic Heart to Alleviate Some of the Dialogue Cringing

Image Source: Mundfish

After a few years of delays and setbacks, Mundfish’s Atomic Heart is finally here, throwing players into an alternate take on history where synthetics take over the USSR, causing mayhem and misery. Players assume the role of Major P-3, a chatty protagonist who must uncover the cause of the issue and fend for himself amidst the impending doom.

As Atomic Heart has been released and reached the public, it seems that Major P-3 is way more vocal than most of the player base could’ve anticipated. Much of the talk track has been downright critical of his lines and even the overall dialogue in Atomic Heart, as it comes off as “cringey,” at least in the English dub.

Leading up to the release, Mundfish did recommend that players change the English dub to Russian for the best possible experience, which is pretty common in various media adaptations hence the saying “lost in translation.” For players interested in changing the language, simply:

Open up Atomic Heart, and enter the menus.

Select Options.

Select Audio.

At the bottom of the Audio menu, select Audio Language.

From there select “PYCCKNN” which is the translation for Russian.

Of course, there are a variety of other languages to choose from, and the option is in the air as to how they fare. However, with Atomic Heart exploring the USSR, it might be best to stick with Mundfish’s advisory to get the best experience possible.

Atomic Heart is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, and is available on the latter two platforms via Game Pass.

Related Posts